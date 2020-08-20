Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.13% of Hubbell worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. TheStreet raised Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

Shares of HUBB traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.05. 177,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,831. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.30. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

