Hyperion (HYN) Market Cap Hits $322.69 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $322.69 million and approximately $20.52 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00008594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bibox, Bgogo and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00135203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.71 or 0.01752348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00194045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00149371 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bibox, Hotbit and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

