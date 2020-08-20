IG Gold (IGG) Market Cap Reaches $1.90 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. One IG Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinExchange, ABCC and TRX Market. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $15.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00135076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.25 or 0.01755147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00194105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000897 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008435 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN, TRX Market and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

