Insider Selling: Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.70, for a total transaction of C$107,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,765,186.50.

Guy Grenier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.17, for a total transaction of C$78,506.70.

Shares of RCH traded down C$0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$35.47. 131,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,466. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$20.51 and a 12 month high of C$36.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 16.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$30.00 to C$30.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

