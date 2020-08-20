INT Chain (INT) Price Up 80.2% This Week

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. INT Chain has a market cap of $13.92 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, OKEx Korea, Ethfinex and CoinEgg. Over the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 80.2% higher against the US dollar.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00040520 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $666.27 or 0.05604215 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

INT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

INT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Allcoin, Ethfinex, CoinEgg and OKEx Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

