Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $57.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.75.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, insider Lisa Evoli sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $191,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 11,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $609,202.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,024,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,700,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 666,908 shares of company stock worth $32,581,386. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra Lifesciences stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,059. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Integra Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,632.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.23. Integra Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $258.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

