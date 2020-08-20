Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) Receives €2.03 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.03 ($2.39).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.00 ($2.35) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €1.70 ($2.00) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.