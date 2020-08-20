Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 2.5% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $693.05. 287,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,922. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $704.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $646.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.45.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $662.89.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total value of $1,207,278.00. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,069 shares of company stock worth $31,010,853. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.