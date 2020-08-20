Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 336,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.38. 17,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,831. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

