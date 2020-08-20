Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,791,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,861,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 607,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after acquiring an additional 413,851 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 284.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 400,710 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after buying an additional 318,412 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 170,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,348. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

