Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 147,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 399,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 45,105 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 89,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $117,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,137. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61.

