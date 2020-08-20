Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,061,000 after purchasing an additional 224,610 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 824,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,970,000 after purchasing an additional 228,027 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 744,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 25,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 672,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 133,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,934. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71.

