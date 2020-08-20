ION 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $782.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $359,379.63 and approximately $782.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007068 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039228 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004246 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000471 BTC.

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,417,685 coins and its circulating supply is 13,517,685 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

