iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Stake Lifted by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,258,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,214,000. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $4,998,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $4,187,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,088. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.