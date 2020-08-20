iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 44.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,867 shares during the period. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 473,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,582,000 after acquiring an additional 122,246 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,995.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,702,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,984 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,542. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.18. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

