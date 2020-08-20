iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610,856 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $30,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 41,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after buying an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.75. 19,825,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,796,625. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.