iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,023,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 622.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 113,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 60,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,652. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.31.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

