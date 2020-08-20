iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Synovus Financial Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,773,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 973,745 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned 1.00% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $532,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 103,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.41. 801,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,520. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.30 and its 200-day moving average is $180.60. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $217.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

