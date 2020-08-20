iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 75.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162,321 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $11,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.11. 373,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,591. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $229.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.22 and a 200-day moving average of $195.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

