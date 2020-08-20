iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 257.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71,902 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,407. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day moving average is $67.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

