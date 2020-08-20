iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,521,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,475. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

