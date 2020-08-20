Ithaka Group LLC Acquires 2,690 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Ithaka Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.8% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,480,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,010,572,000 after buying an additional 503,122 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,549,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,654,000 after buying an additional 285,277 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,733,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,476,453,000 after buying an additional 675,426 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $257.97. The company had a trading volume of 21,424,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,677,963. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.89. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $161.68 and a one year high of $268.00. The firm has a market cap of $659.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. National Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.22.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

