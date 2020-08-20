Ithaka Group LLC Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Ithaka Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 5.7% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ithaka Group LLC owned about 0.05% of ServiceNow worth $41,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,153,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,890 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,844 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,439,000 after acquiring an additional 647,674 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 410,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,710,000 after acquiring an additional 290,801 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW traded up $16.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $453.34. 2,711,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $427.99 and a 200 day moving average of $360.25. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $454.73.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total transaction of $470,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,055 shares of company stock valued at $41,717,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.85.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

