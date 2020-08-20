Ithaka Group LLC Buys 2,166 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Ithaka Group LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores comprises 3.0% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC owned 0.17% of Burlington Stores worth $21,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BURL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $184.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,077,045.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total transaction of $2,477,633.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BURL stock traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,562. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

