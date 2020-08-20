Ithaka Group LLC Has $11.37 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Ithaka Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. TransUnion accounts for 1.6% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC owned 0.07% of TransUnion worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 686.9% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 237,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 487.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 32,560 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $4,979,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.72. 1,740,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,189. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $624,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,065,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,270,700. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

