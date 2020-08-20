Ithaka Group LLC Has $19.73 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ithaka Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,286 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Splunk makes up 2.7% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $19,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 54.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 79.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $4.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.17. 1,182,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,367. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.45 and its 200 day moving average is $164.74. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $217.36.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. Splunk’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.35.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $3,006,078.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,907,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $459,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,765,376.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,327 shares of company stock worth $15,333,419 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

