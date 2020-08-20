Ithaka Group LLC Has $31.98 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ithaka Group LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,681 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up approximately 4.4% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $31,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Autodesk by 458.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,544 shares of company stock worth $11,211,108 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $7.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $249.15. 1,075,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,129. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $251.39. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.86, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

