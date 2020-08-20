Ithaka Group LLC Purchases 1,319 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Ithaka Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 328.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 26,753 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 24.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Zendesk by 12.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Zendesk by 16.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEN traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.97. 1,278,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,574. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 1.31. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $101.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZEN. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

In other Zendesk news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 6,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $517,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,262 shares of company stock worth $10,305,319. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

