John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

John Laing Group (LON:JLG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (19.20) (($0.25)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:JLG traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 304.20 ($3.98). 920,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,925. John Laing Group has a 1 year low of GBX 251.40 ($3.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 402.40 ($5.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 297.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 333.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85.

Get John Laing Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JLG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of John Laing Group from GBX 425 ($5.56) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of John Laing Group from GBX 415 ($5.43) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on John Laing Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 360 ($4.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 387.80 ($5.07).

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.