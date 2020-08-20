Kin Hits 1-Day Volume of $137,582.00 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Kin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, COSS and Bancor Network. Kin has a market capitalization of $21.34 million and approximately $137,582.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00136015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.18 or 0.01754100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00194514 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00148904 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Stellarport, COSS, DDEX, OTCBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC, Allbit, Fatbtc, CoinFalcon, YoBit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

