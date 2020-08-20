KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded up $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.05. The company had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 826. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.84. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KGSPY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays cut KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC cut KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

