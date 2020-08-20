Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. Has $16.68 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 571,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A accounts for 2.5% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 0.25% of Liberty Media Formula One Series A worth $16,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 112,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 399.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 5.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $67,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $36,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,227,480 shares of company stock worth $79,084,775 and sold 291,373 shares worth $10,553,769. 4.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

FWONA stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 130,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,403. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

