Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. Has $284.66 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,654,389 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,994 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises about 43.4% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 0.81% of SEA worth $284,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 43,536 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,727,380 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $185,244,000 after acquiring an additional 403,516 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,795 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,075,000 after acquiring an additional 161,400 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,756,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.64. 4,162,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,073. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.01. Sea Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $154.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). SEA had a negative return on equity of 102.21% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Ltd will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. CLSA upgraded SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SEA from $73.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

