Kuende (KUE) Price Tops $0.0002

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Kuende token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinBene and Sistemkoin. Kuende has a total market cap of $139,469.68 and $22.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kuende has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kuende

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 tokens. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinBene and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

