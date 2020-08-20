Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 529,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. Laboratory Corp. of America makes up 3.3% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $87,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LH traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $181.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.95 and its 200 day moving average is $168.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

