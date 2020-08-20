Lancaster Colony Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th.

Lancaster Colony has raised its dividend payment by 29.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years.

LANC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $167.28. 2,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,647. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $172.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LANC. TheStreet downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

