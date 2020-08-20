Lannebo Fonder AB Acquires 41,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lannebo Fonder AB grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 4.5% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $26,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,070,000 after purchasing an additional 84,602 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in salesforce.com by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total transaction of $3,441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 755,031 shares of company stock valued at $142,556,097 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.36.

CRM traded up $7.27 on Wednesday, hitting $204.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,284,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $209.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,133.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

