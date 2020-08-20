Lannebo Fonder AB Has $17.35 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.9% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.5% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 158,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 34,091 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 95,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 187.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $91,940,000 after buying an additional 1,001,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 95.5% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.65. 19,251,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,430,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

