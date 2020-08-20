Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1065 per share on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has increased its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

LGI stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.54. 2,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

