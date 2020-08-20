Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.4% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 187.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $91,940,000 after buying an additional 1,001,214 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 95.5% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 33,673 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 249.1% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.28. 1,540,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,131,612. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $208.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.