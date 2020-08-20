Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $110.10 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,430,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 118,275 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Gilead Sciences worth $110,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after buying an additional 25,555,467 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after buying an additional 10,849,434 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 237.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,417,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 110.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,237,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.70. The company had a trading volume of 19,632,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,247,472. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

