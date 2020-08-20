Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,691,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 56,440 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $101,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,374,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,430,650. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average of $57.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

