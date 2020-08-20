Level01 Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $609,520.00 (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $23.02 million and $609,520.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Level01 has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. One Level01 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00040363 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $674.61 or 0.05691306 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014453 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Level01 Profile

Level01 (LVX) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,460,195 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official website is level01.io

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

