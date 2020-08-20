Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.37.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $2.30 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.81. 521,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,327. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

