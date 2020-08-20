Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives $86.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.59. The stock had a trading volume of 182,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,438. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $98.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average is $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $436,226.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $332,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,213. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 43,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

