Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Linde by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Linde by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Linde by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.11.

LIN stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.31. 1,905,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,174. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.26. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $251.36. The company has a market cap of $129.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. Analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

