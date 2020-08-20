Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 123 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $162.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.87. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,560. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

