Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 319 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,621,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,489,000 after purchasing an additional 136,920 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 21.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 18.5% in the second quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 88,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,352,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,016,824. The firm has a market cap of $339.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.26 and its 200 day moving average is $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $1,451,177.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,156.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 15,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $2,098,466.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 376,914 shares of company stock worth $47,653,707. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

