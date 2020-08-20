Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,392 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,457,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,505,000 after purchasing an additional 121,190 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,601,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,491,000 after buying an additional 529,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,829,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,876,000 after buying an additional 514,162 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,852,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,574,000 after buying an additional 83,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $170,553,000.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.70. 920,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,345. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.19.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

