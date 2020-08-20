Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF makes up about 1.9% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 5,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $5.56 on Thursday, hitting $439.88. 19,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,718. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $257.38 and a 1-year high of $439.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $413.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.73.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.